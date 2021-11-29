Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,925,366 shares of company stock worth $120,381,428. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

