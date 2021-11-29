Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 27,633 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

