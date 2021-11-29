Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $465.92 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.