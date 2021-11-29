Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 323,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

