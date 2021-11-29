Columbus Point LLP Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Columbus Point LLP lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 3.0% of Columbus Point LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

LYV opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.