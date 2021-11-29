Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $209,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $88.56 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

