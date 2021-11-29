Comerica Bank Has $1.54 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Global Net Lease worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 1,558,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after buying an additional 136,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 206,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

