Comerica Bank Has $1.56 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

