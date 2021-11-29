Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $45.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

