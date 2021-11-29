Comerica Bank Sells 3,503 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

