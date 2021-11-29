Comerica Bank Sells 5,693 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

