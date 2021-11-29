Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.