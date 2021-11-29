Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

