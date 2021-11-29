Comparing Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) & Its Peers

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS: AVLNF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avalon Advanced Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 -$3.99 million -4.30 Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.33

Avalon Advanced Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials. Avalon Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -3.99% -3.82% Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors -2,152.12% 6.77% -0.01%

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon Advanced Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors 691 2356 2732 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Avalon Advanced Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalon Advanced Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials competitors beat Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

