Comparing Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) & Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pretium Resources and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.17% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Vedanta.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.19 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -86.00 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vedanta beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

