Comparing Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Assure and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westaim has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 107.90%. Given Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westaim is more favorable than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 128.62 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -18.66 Westaim $24.85 million 11.50 -$34.40 million $0.04 49.92

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westaim. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westaim beats Assure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

