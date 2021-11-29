Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.26. Compass shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 29,014 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

