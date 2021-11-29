Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $71.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.45 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $277.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.08 million to $279.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.06 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $301.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

