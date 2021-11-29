Contrasting Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.09 $4.36 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Outbrain and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Outbrain beats Cyxtera Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

