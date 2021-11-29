Contrasting Secoo (SECO) & Its Peers

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Secoo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Secoo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Secoo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Secoo has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secoo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million $22.27 million 13.98 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.31

Secoo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Secoo competitors beat Secoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

