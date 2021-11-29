Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Head to Head Review

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Pharming Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 27.97 -$111.27 million ($0.41) -2.15 Pharming Group $212.10 million 2.53 $37.74 million N/A N/A

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -60.39% -36.46% Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

