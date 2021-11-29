CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Issue $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 229.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NYSE:COR opened at $170.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreSite Realty stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

