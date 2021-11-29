Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,600 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of CTRA opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

