Credit Suisse AG Has $432,000 Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of American Public Education worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.