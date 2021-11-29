Credit Suisse AG Has $455,000 Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $15,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.