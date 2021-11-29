Credit Suisse AG Makes New $421,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $85.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

