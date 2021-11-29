Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,053 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 226,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 175.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 202,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $838.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

