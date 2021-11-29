Credit Suisse AG Takes $397,000 Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,846,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $650.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

