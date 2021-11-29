Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.10. 26,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,201. The company has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.