Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $23.01. Cricut shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 2,556 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,399,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,473 and have sold 111,449 shares valued at $2,866,176.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.