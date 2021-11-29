Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $41.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 390,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,640,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.38. 653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

