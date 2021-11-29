Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10,155.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £101.55 ($132.68) and last traded at £100.50 ($131.30), with a volume of 25975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,902 ($129.37).

CRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a market cap of £14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,248.05.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($131.94), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($263,888.16). Insiders have bought 5 shares of company stock valued at $44,535 in the last three months.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

