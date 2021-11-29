CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Acquires $192,500.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 10,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.16. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

