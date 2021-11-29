Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 66.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $26.23 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.