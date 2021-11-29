Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $183.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

