Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -343.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

