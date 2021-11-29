Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $226.73 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

