Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crossroads Systems stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27.
Crossroads Systems Company Profile
