CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $232.64 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

