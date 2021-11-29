Crown Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $10,276.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,721.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.33 or 0.00998457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00260891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,537,128 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

