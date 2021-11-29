CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.43

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 610.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CryoLife by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

