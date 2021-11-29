CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $818.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00198905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.10 or 0.00697969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

