CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $535,982.14 and approximately $51,427.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,295 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.