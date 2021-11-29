CryptoZoon Achieves Market Cap of $10.22 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.92 or 0.07517338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.23 or 0.99472337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 780,912,321 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.