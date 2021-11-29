CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $129.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $2,999,740 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.