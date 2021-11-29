Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,881 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 158,529 shares of company stock worth $191,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

