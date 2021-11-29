Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDFS stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

