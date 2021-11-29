Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 155 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $172.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

