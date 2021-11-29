Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,953 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

