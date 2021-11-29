CVCoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $206,893.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

